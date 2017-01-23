Women Footballers to Play Asian Cup Q...

Women Footballers to Play Asian Cup Qualifier in Pyongyang

The South Korean women's football team will visit North Korea for the first time in April to play qualifiers for the 2018 AFC Women's Asian Cup. South Korea was grouped with Hong Kong, India, North Korea and Uzbekistan in the qualifiers draw held in Amman, Jordan on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

