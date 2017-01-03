Will Hebrew be taught in the Arab world?

Will Hebrew be taught in the Arab world?

Tuesday

Egyptian, Jordanian, Saudis, and Iraqi students gathered for a workshop in Amman last week to discuss what to many may seem like a surprising issue; the future of the Hebrew language in the Arab World. The organizers of the workshop was the Center for Israel Studies in Amman.

Chicago, IL

