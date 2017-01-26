White House Stonewalls Jewish Immigration Agency
It was the wife and young daughters of a Syrian refugee in Connecticut who were Mark Hetfield's main focus Saturday. Hetfield, a 2016 Forward 50 honoree for his work as president and chief executive of HIAS - formerly called the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society - runs the only Jewish organization recognized by the U.S. government and UN agencies to resettle people from all over the world seeking refuge in America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan 22
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan 12
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC