White House Stonewalls Jewish Immigra...

White House Stonewalls Jewish Immigration Agency

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Forward

It was the wife and young daughters of a Syrian refugee in Connecticut who were Mark Hetfield's main focus Saturday. Hetfield, a 2016 Forward 50 honoree for his work as president and chief executive of HIAS - formerly called the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society - runs the only Jewish organization recognized by the U.S. government and UN agencies to resettle people from all over the world seeking refuge in America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan 26 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan 22 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan 12 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save Oct '16 Jew by birth 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,670 • Total comments across all topics: 278,381,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC