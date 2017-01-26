White House Stonewalls Jewish Immigration Agency

It was the wife and young daughters of a Syrian refugee in Connecticut who were Mark Hetfield's main focus Saturday. Hetfield, a 2016 Forward 50 honoree for his work as president and chief executive of HIAS - formerly called the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society - runs the only Jewish organization recognized by the U.S. government and UN agencies to resettle people from all over the world seeking refuge in America.

