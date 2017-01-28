When America was great

When America was great

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A Syrian woman gestures through her tent window at an informal refugee camp in the eastern Lebanese town of Marj on Jan. 28, the day after President Trump temporarily banned entry of refugees from Syria and six other predominantly Muslim countries. Daoud Kuttab, an award-winning Palestinian journalist, is a former Ferris Professor of Journalism at Princeton University, a columnist for Al-Monitor and the director of the Community Media Network in Amman, Jordan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Thu Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan 22 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan 12 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save Oct '16 Jew by birth 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,074 • Total comments across all topics: 278,360,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC