West Lothian College wins top international award
They won the accolade for Creating Positive Change for Young People at the British Council's International Skills for Employability Conference. The accolade, for Creating Positive Change for Young People, at the British Council's International Skills for Employability Conference in Amman, Jordan, November 28 to 29. The winning collaboration comprised of West Lothian College, Coleg Gwent, Children's Charity BAYTI in Morocco and the Spanish Aid Agency AIDA.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Dec 29
|Injudgement
|192
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
|Jordanians protest after writer shot dead
|Oct '16
|naman
|16
|Jordan Writer Accused of Blaspheming Islam Shot...
|Sep '16
|Islamic evils
|3
