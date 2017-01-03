West Lothian College wins top international award

They won the accolade for Creating Positive Change for Young People at the British Council's International Skills for Employability Conference. The accolade, for Creating Positive Change for Young People, at the British Council's International Skills for Employability Conference in Amman, Jordan, November 28 to 29. The winning collaboration comprised of West Lothian College, Coleg Gwent, Children's Charity BAYTI in Morocco and the Spanish Aid Agency AIDA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.