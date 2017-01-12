US & Russia to free Palmyra after Trump sworn in
Some of the ambiguity and mystery surrounding the nature of President-elect Donald Trump's relations with Russia's Vladimir Putin may disperse after the new US president takes office Thursday, Jan. 20, because one of their first joint military actions is ready to go. 's military and intelligence sources disclose exclusively that a combined US, Russian, Syrian and Jordanian force is preparing for a major operation to liberate the Syrian heritage town of Palmyra from the Islamic State.
