UPDATE 1-Jordan's king reshuffles cabinet amid growing security, economic challenges

AMMAN, Jan 15 Jordan's King Abdullah reshuffled his cabinet but retained Hani Mulki as prime minister on Sunday, granting him more scope to tackle the threat of Islamist militants and to press ahead with unpopular IMF-mandated reforms to cut spiraling public debt. The reshuffle, the second since the business-friendly Mulki was appointed last May, comes at a time of sluggish economic growth, poor business sentiment and concerns over Jordan's political stability following a series of security lapses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.