'U...O Uoeu O USO3USU Oa' OaO U U U...O U O2 'O O U...O Uso O1U......

18 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Marking a significant milestone for the Jordanian technology sector, Microsoft has established a global Customer Service and Support Hub in the Kingdom, from which local engineers and ICT professionals will serve corporate customers worldwide. One of only four similar Microsoft facilities in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, the CSS Hub was officially launched on Thursday 26 January, 2017, under the patronage of Minister of Information and Communications Technology and Public Sector Development, H.E Majd Shweikeh, and in the attendance of U.S. Ambassador to Jordan, H.E. Alice Wells.

Chicago, IL

