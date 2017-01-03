Twelve Jordanian suspects to be tried...

Twelve Jordanian suspects to be tried in civil court for online abuse of Istanbul attack victims

Flowers and pictures of victims have been laid in front of the Reina nightclub on January 5, 2017 in Istanbul, four days after a gunman killed 39 people on New Year's night. The State Security Court on Monday referred the cases of 12 defendants accused of offending the victims of Istanbul's recent terror attack and their families on social media to the Amman prosecutor.

Chicago, IL

