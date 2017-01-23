The Crusader revival: Banning Jews fr...

The Crusader revival: Banning Jews from the heart of Jerusalem

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Fortunately for Israel, resolution 2334, with its proclamation that the definitive boundary is that of June 4, '67, is simply an exercise in futility. A general view shows Jerusalem's old city from an Israeli Air Force plane during an aerial show as part of celebrations for Israel's Independence Day to mark the 66th anniversary of the creation of the state, May 6, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan 22 Listen 11
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan 22 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan 12 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save Oct '16 Jew by birth 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,264,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC