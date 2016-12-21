Saddam Hussein's daughter praises Tru...

Saddam Hussein's daughter praises Trump, father

On the morning of Eid al-Adha in December 2006, Raghad Saddam Hussein, her sister and their children squeezed together in front of the television in Raghad Hussein's home in Amman, Jordan, and wept as they watched footage of her father being hurtled by masked men to the gallows where he would be hanged. Saddam Hussein, who ruled Iraq from 1979 until his overthrow and capture by a U.S.-led coalition in 2003, declined to wear the hood and shed no tears as the noose was put around his neck.

