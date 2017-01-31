Opinion: ZOA Supports Moving US Embassy to Jerusalem Immediately

With Donald Trump in the White House, speculation is mounting: does he intend to act on his pre-election promise, dating back to January 2016, and reaffirmed both before and since his election, that he will transfer the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv to Israel's capital, Jerusalem, in accordance with standard diplomatic practice and the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act? Doubt is being cast on the President's intention to follow through. It has been argued, apparently by Egyptian and Jordanian leaders, that such a move would inflame the Arab world, especially the Palestinian Arabs, and expose Americans to attack, while causing disorders for these regimes.

