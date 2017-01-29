Many foreigners desperate after travel ban to U.S. puts their plans on hold
Refugees say Trump's travel ban 'really hurts' Those targeted by the ban say they are now in limbo, sometimes with nothing. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jLvSHx President Trump speaks on the phone with King Salman of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office on Jan. 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan 22
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan 12
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC