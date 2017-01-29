Many foreigners desperate after trave...

Many foreigners desperate after travel ban to U.S. puts their plans on hold

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Refugees say Trump's travel ban 'really hurts' Those targeted by the ban say they are now in limbo, sometimes with nothing. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jLvSHx President Trump speaks on the phone with King Salman of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office on Jan. 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan 26 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan 22 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan 12 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save Oct '16 Jew by birth 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,388 • Total comments across all topics: 278,391,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC