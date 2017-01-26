King Abdullah and Putin meet to discu...

King Abdullah and Putin meet to discuss Syrian peace push

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Al Bawaba

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes King Abdullah II of Jordan during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, on October 2, 2014. His Majesty King Abdullah and Russian President Vladimir Putin held in Moscow on Wednesday a summit meeting that focused on ways to improve bilateral ties and covered recent global and regional developments.

