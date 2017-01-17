Jordan's tourism revenue stagnates at 2015 levels despite increased visitor numbers
In 2016, visitors from Asia and the Pacific increased by 19.5 percent but the number of visitors from Gulf Arab countries dropped by 10 percent compared to 2015. While 2016 registered advancements in several tourism indicators, authorities this year plan to intensify the efforts that led to this pick-up in performance, officials said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Sun
|The One
|8
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan 12
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
|Jordanians protest after writer shot dead
|Oct '16
|naman
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC