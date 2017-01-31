Jordan's King Abdullah is the first A...

Jordan's King Abdullah is the first Arab leader to meet with Trump administration

Also on Monday, King Abdullah held two separate meetings with US Secretary of Defence James Mattis and Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly over strategic relations between both countries and ways to develop them at all levels. His Majesty and the vice president emphasised the strength of the strategic Jordanian-US relationship as well the role the US plays in ensuring regional stability.

