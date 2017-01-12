Jordan's Karak defies terror with pla...

Jordan's Karak defies terror with plans for tourism projects

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab said the ministry will install security cameras, lights and guiding signs at various tourist attractions to serve visitors. With Karak residents calling for better services to revive the tourism sector in the southern governorate, Tourism Ministry officials said work is under way on several projects to develop the sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 13 hr The One 8
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan 12 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save Oct '16 Jew by birth 2
News Jordanians protest after writer shot dead Oct '16 naman 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,974 • Total comments across all topics: 277,935,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC