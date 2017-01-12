Jordan's Karak defies terror with plans for tourism projects
Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab said the ministry will install security cameras, lights and guiding signs at various tourist attractions to serve visitors. With Karak residents calling for better services to revive the tourism sector in the southern governorate, Tourism Ministry officials said work is under way on several projects to develop the sector.
