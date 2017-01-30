Jordan's Abdullah to press Trump administration to step up war on Islamist militants
Jordan's King Abdullah will hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration in Washington on Monday on how to bolster the kingdom's domestic security amid the growing risk of Islamic State militant attacks, officials and diplomats said. They said the monarch, who will be the first Arab leader to hold talks with the new administration, is scheduled to meet congressional leaders, senators and senior officials including Defense Secretary James Mattis in coming days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan 22
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan 12
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC