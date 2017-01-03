Jordanians mark two years since Moaz ...

Jordanians mark two years since Moaz al-Kasasbeh was burned alive by Daesh

Jordanians have taken to social media today to mark the second anniversary of the cruel killing of pilot Moaz al-Kasasbeh at the hands of Daesh. It was widely reported in local media that al-Kasasbeh died on 3 January 2015, although the horrific viral video produced by the Islamist group showing him being burned to death was not released until a month later.

Chicago, IL

