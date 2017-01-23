Jordanian man sentenced to seven years jail time for plotting attack on Amman airport
Jordan's State Security Court on Tuesday handed a seven-year jail sentence to a man who threatened a bomb attack against the Queen Alia International Airport and to kill thousands of Jordanians to avenge for "jihadists" in Syria. In a related development, the SSC has started to issue stiffer penalties against terror convicts as part of measures to fight extremism and terrorism.
