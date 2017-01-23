Jordanian King to visit Russia to dis...

Jordanian King to visit Russia to discuss counter-terrorism - Kremlin

Yesterday

King Abdullah II of Jordan leaves after a meeting at the Jordanian Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan January 15, 2017. Jordan's King Abdullah will visit Moscow on Jan. 25 and discuss steps to combat terrorism in the Middle East and North Africa with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

