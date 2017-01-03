Jordanian conference urges boost for ...

Jordanian conference urges boost for Hebrew study in Arab world

A STUDENT ADDRESSES the conference on Hebrew studies in Amman on December 22. Abdullah Swalha, director of the Center for Israel Studies in Amman, views the importance of the study of Hebrew in Jordan as straightforward and almost axiomatic: Learning the language of your neighbor will promote better understanding of, and with, that neighbor. "Language is very important to understand the other, it's bringing people together," he told The Jerusalem Post in a phone interview.

Chicago, IL

