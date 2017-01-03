Jordanian conference urges boost for Hebrew study in Arab world
A STUDENT ADDRESSES the conference on Hebrew studies in Amman on December 22. Abdullah Swalha, director of the Center for Israel Studies in Amman, views the importance of the study of Hebrew in Jordan as straightforward and almost axiomatic: Learning the language of your neighbor will promote better understanding of, and with, that neighbor. "Language is very important to understand the other, it's bringing people together," he told The Jerusalem Post in a phone interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|7 hr
|Listen
|5
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Dec 29
|Injudgement
|192
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
|Jordanians protest after writer shot dead
|Oct '16
|naman
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC