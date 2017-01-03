Jordan Travel Warning

Jordan Travel Warning

Jordan's prominent role in the counter-ISIL Coalition and its shared borders with Iraq and Syria increase the potential for future terrorist incidents. Travelers should be aware that both U.S. and Jordanian interests have been targeted in recent attacks.

