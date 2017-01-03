Jordan to track, sue social media use...

Jordan to track, sue social media users who mock victims of Istanbul attack

Flowers and pictures of victims have been laid in front of the Reina nightclub on January 5, 2017 in Istanbul, four days after a gunman killed 39 people on New Year's night. A source from Jordan's Public Security Department on Tuesday said that the department's anti-cybercrime unit has already started tracing social media accounts of people who insulted Jordanian victims killed in the Istanbul terrorist attack.

Chicago, IL

