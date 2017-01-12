Jordan pro-reform group decries arrests

The lawyer for one of several anti-corruption activists detained recently by Jordan's General Intelligence Directorate has demanded the immediate release of his client, saying that he is "innocent" and has "committed no crime that warrants his detention". Husam al-Abdallat, a former high-ranking Jordan government official, was among the activists arrested in Amman, Jordan's capital, by the Speaking to Al Jazeera from Amman, Musa al-Abdallat, the lawyer, described Husam al-Abdallat's detention as a "political witch-hunt by the intelligence department which is trying to silence Jordanian patriots who speak out against political and economic corruption".

