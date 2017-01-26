Jordan is one of the safest destinati...

Jordan is one of the safest destinations to visit: Ashit Taneja

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Newkerala.com

With Jordan becoming one of the most sought after tourist destinations in India, Ashit Taneja, Country Head, Jordan Tourism Board, Representative Office of India, states how the country is gaining its leverage and has managed to be identified as a stable place. Excerpts of his interview: In the recent past, Jordan has become a must-do on every intrepid travelers list from India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Thu Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan 22 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan 12 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save Oct '16 Jew by birth 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Ferguson
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,781 • Total comments across all topics: 278,340,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC