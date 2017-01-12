Jordan dismisses 15 mosque preachers in wake of IS attack
Jordan's Religious Affairs Ministry says it has dismissed 15 mosque preachers and is disciplining seven for refusing to pray for the souls of Jordanian troops killed in recent gun battles with Islamic militants. Eleven members of the security forces were killed Dec. 18 and 20 in the Jordanian province of Karak.
