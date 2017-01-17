Jordan cracks down on activists over social media posts
A Jordanian military court has charged eight activists with "insulting the King" and "incitement to spread chaos to undermine the political regime of Jordan using social media", lawyers said. The General Intelligence Directorate , the "Mukhabarat" in Arabic, last week arrested civilian opposition activists, including retired army and intelligence generals, a former MP, a former high ranking government official and several teachers Lawyers for the arrested men told Al Jazeera on Tuesday that they were unable to meet their clients despite being given an appointment by the prosecutor of the State Security Court two days earlier.
