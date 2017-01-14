Jordan Cabinet quits ahead of reshuffle
AMMAN, Jordan - An official says Jordan's Cabinet ministers have resigned ahead of a planned government reshuffle, at a time of public discontent with perceived security lapses and rising unemployment. The official said the ministers submitted their resignations Saturday to the prime minister, ahead of a reshuffle to be announced Sunday.
