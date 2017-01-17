Jordan Boosts Border Forces Amid IS T...

Jordan Boosts Border Forces Amid IS Threat From Iraq, Syria

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Voice of America

Jordanian soldiers take part in Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016. A senior Jordanian military commander says the kingdom faces a growing threat to its border as Islamic State extremists in neighboring Iraq and Syria are being dislodged from their strongholds by military offensives.

Chicago, IL

