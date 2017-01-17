Jordan: Army on - full alert' for Daesh presence on borders

A picture taken on November 18, 2014 from the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights near the Quneitra border crossing with Israel shows smoke billowing from buildings in Syrian territory Jordan is closely monitoring the movements of terrorist groups on the northern and northeastern borders to deter any threat, with some 50 per cent of the armed forces deployed to these areas, according to Colonel Majdi Harasis of the Military Intelligence Directorate of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army . He made his remarks during a discussion on preventing and combating terrorism in the MENA region and Europe, organized by Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung in Amman on Monday.

