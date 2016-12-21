Istanbul nightclub attack: victims came from at least 11 countries
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Dec 29
|Injudgement
|192
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
|Jordanians protest after writer shot dead
|Oct '16
|naman
|16
|Jordan Writer Accused of Blaspheming Islam Shot...
|Sep '16
|Islamic evils
|3
