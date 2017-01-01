ISIS Wants To Gas The UK, And It May Have The Means To Do So

Soldiers wear mask sas they take part in a military exercise simulating a chemical weapons attack during the international Eager Lion military event on June 2, 2014 at Prince Hashem Bin Abdullah II training center, in Zarqa, 30 km east of Amman, Jordan. The US and the Kingdom of Jordan are conducting Exercise Eager Lion, which has been conducted annually since 2011, and includes countries from five different continents and more than 12,500 participants.

