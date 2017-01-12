IS claims responsibility for killing ...

IS claims responsibility for killing of Jordan army officer

The extremist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a shooting attack it said killed a Jordanian soldier earlier this month. The U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant internet traffic, on Monday quoted the IS news agency Amaq as saying that an IS "security detachment" killed 1st Sgt.

