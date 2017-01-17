HotStats MENA Chain Hotels Market Rev...

HotStats MENA Chain Hotels Market Review - November 2016

Grand Prix Drives Premium Profit at Abu Dhabi Hotels But is Well Behind Previous Years At $151.59, profit per room at Abu Dhabi hotels this month was 1.4 times higher than the year-to-date 2016 figure for the city at $63.33, but was 20.3% below November 2014 levels, according to the latest data from HotStats. 2016 has been a tough year for Abu Dhabi hotels so far, with a challenging economic environment leading to declines across all key measures in the 11 months to November 2016, including occupancy , average room rate , total revenue and profit per room .

Chicago, IL

