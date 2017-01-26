Germany warns of danger of protectionism
German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel on Wednesday warned against the dangers of protectionism during his speech on an annual economy report. "Germany is fundamentally dependent on open markets and free trade," said Gabriel, who is also the German Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy.
