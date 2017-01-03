French air force, Qinetiq confirmed as PC-21 buyers
Worth more than Swfr300 million to the company, the orders will lead to the production of 17 aircraft for the French air force, a further two for previous buyer Jordan and two for the UK company Qinetiq, for use by the Empire Test Pilots' School . Signed on 30 December 2016 with prime contractor Babcock Mission Critical Services France, the deal with Paris will see the PC-21 "used to train future military pilots who will transfer to the [Dassault] Alpha Jet prior to their conversion on to the Dassault Rafale," Pilatus says.
