Foreigners among victims of Istanbul ...

Foreigners among victims of Istanbul attack

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Foreigners including many nationals of Arab countries were among the dead in the New Year shooting rampage at an Istanbul nightclub, officials said on Sunday. People leave flowers for the victims outside a a nightclub which was attacked by a gunman overnight, in Istanbul, on New Year's Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Dec 29 Injudgement 192
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save Oct '16 Jew by birth 2
News Jordanians protest after writer shot dead Oct '16 naman 16
News Jordan Writer Accused of Blaspheming Islam Shot... Sep '16 Islamic evils 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,379 • Total comments across all topics: 277,532,024

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC