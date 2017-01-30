Finding Refuge

Finding Refuge

Yesterday Read more: CBS News

Before President Trump's executive order on immigration, Bill Whitaker reported on the Syrian refugee crisis and followed Syrian families from Jordan through the vetting process to the U.S. The following script is from "Finding Refuge," which originally aired on Oct. 16, 2016, and was rebroadcast on Jan. 29, 2017. Bill Whitaker is the correspondent.

Chicago, IL

