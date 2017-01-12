Egypt court rules against handing islands to Saudi Arabia
An Egyptian court has ruled against the government's decision to hand over two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia - a landmark verdict likely to deepen tensions with the kingdom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Sun
|The One
|8
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan 12
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
|Jordanians protest after writer shot dead
|Oct '16
|naman
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC