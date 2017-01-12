Ecoppia Completes 40MW Deployment in Edf Re /Arava-Power Middle Eastern Solar Park

Full deployment of the company's water-free, robotic PV panel cleaning system on the Israel-Jordan border brings Ecoppia to over 300MW of deployments, and cleaning rate of 10 million panels a month )--Ecoppia, the world-leading developer of automatic, water-free photovoltaic solar panel cleaning solutions, announced today the full deployment of its E4 robotic solution in the Ketura Solar photovoltaic facility, on the border between Israel and Jordan. The deployment in the jointly-owned EDF RE and Arava Power facility reinforces the company's leadership position in the region, and joins a growing list of successful Ecoppia deployments worldwide.

