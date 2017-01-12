Ecoppia Completes 40MW Deployment in ...

Ecoppia Completes 40MW Deployment in Edf Re /Arava-Power Middle Eastern Solar Park

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Full deployment of the company's water-free, robotic PV panel cleaning system on the Israel-Jordan border brings Ecoppia to over 300MW of deployments, and cleaning rate of 10 million panels a month )--Ecoppia, the world-leading developer of automatic, water-free photovoltaic solar panel cleaning solutions, announced today the full deployment of its E4 robotic solution in the Ketura Solar photovoltaic facility, on the border between Israel and Jordan. The deployment in the jointly-owned EDF RE and Arava Power facility reinforces the company's leadership position in the region, and joins a growing list of successful Ecoppia deployments worldwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Sun The One 8
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan 12 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save Oct '16 Jew by birth 2
News Jordanians protest after writer shot dead Oct '16 naman 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,967,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC