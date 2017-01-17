Clashes in Jordanian Parliament after MP claims Morsi placed in power by US
Jordanians have been busy debating online, after one MP suggested that former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi was financially supported by the US. "Our allies turned the tables on Egypt to place Morsi as president and funded him with $19 billion in 2012."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 15
|The One
|8
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan 12
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
|Jordanians protest after writer shot dead
|Oct '16
|naman
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC