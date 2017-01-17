Clashes in Jordanian Parliament after...

Clashes in Jordanian Parliament after MP claims Morsi placed in power by US

Wednesday Jan 18

Jordanians have been busy debating online, after one MP suggested that former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi was financially supported by the US. "Our allies turned the tables on Egypt to place Morsi as president and funded him with $19 billion in 2012."

