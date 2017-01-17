Chuck Kazmer has been appointed Executive Chef at Four Seasons Resort ...

Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North welcomes Executive Chef Chuck Kazmer, a 25-year veteran of Four Seasons Hotelsand& Resorts, arriving most recently from the brand's sister property in Amman, Jordan. Kazmer assumes responsibility for the Scottsdale property's three main restaurants - Talavera, Proof, an American Canteen, and Saguaro Blossom poolside grill - in addition to Onyx Bar & Lounge and all food and beverage service throughout the conference and banquet facilities.

