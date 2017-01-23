Chief judge quits over 'begging for Gulf money'
Jordan's chief Islamic justice Ahmad Hilayel has resigned abruptly two days after he delivered a sermon in which he chastised Arab Gulf leaders for not doing enough to support Jordan financially. "Your brothers in Jordan are facing danger all around them, where is your help; where is your money and where are your riches?" he added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Sun
|Listen
|11
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Sun
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan 12
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC