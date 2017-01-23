Chief judge quits over 'begging for G...

Chief judge quits over 'begging for Gulf money'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Jazeera

Jordan's chief Islamic justice Ahmad Hilayel has resigned abruptly two days after he delivered a sermon in which he chastised Arab Gulf leaders for not doing enough to support Jordan financially. "Your brothers in Jordan are facing danger all around them, where is your help; where is your money and where are your riches?" he added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Sun Listen 11
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Sun Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan 12 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save Oct '16 Jew by birth 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,668 • Total comments across all topics: 278,215,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC