Castle attack exposes Jordan's vulner...

Castle attack exposes Jordan's vulnerability to IS threat

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Chronicle

KARAK, Jordan – Bullet marks on the thick walls of a Crusader fortress and shattered windows of nearby tourist restaurants - damage from a recent shooting rampage - bear witness to Jordan's vulnerability to attacks by Islamic extremists. Some say the assault on Karak Castle by Jordanian followers of the Islamic State group could signal a more aggressive campaign to destabilize the pro-Western kingdom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 7 hr Listen 5
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Dec 29 Injudgement 192
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save Oct '16 Jew by birth 2
News Jordanians protest after writer shot dead Oct '16 naman 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,349 • Total comments across all topics: 277,741,911

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC