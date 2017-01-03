Castle attack exposes Jordan's vulnerability to IS threat
In this Dec. 19, 2016 file photo, Jordanian security forces patrol in front of Karak Castle, where 10 people were killed on Dec. 18, 2016, in the central town of Karak, about 140 kilometers south of the capital Amman, Jordan. The recent Islamic State shooting rampage at Karak Castle, a popular tourism site in Jordan, could signal a more aggressive campaign by the extremist group to destabilize the pro-Western kingdom.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|13 hr
|Listen
|5
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Dec 29
|Injudgement
|192
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
|Jordanians protest after writer shot dead
|Oct '16
|naman
|16
