Bomb kills four at Syria-Jordan border camp: monitor1 hour ago

Beirut, Jan 21: A car bomb blast killed at least four civilians at a camp for displaced Syrians by the border with Jordan today, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said. "A car bomb exploded on the outskirts of the Rukban camp on the Jordanian border, killing four displaced people and injuring others," said Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Britain-based monitor.

