Biolab receives esteemed accreditation from the College of American Pathologists

13 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Further affirming its position as the Kingdom's leading accredited provider of medical diagnostic services, Biolab is proud to announce that it has received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists. With this latest achievement, Biolab is now the only stand-alone medical diagnostic laboratory in the Middle East to hold three international accreditations.

