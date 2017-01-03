Biolab receives esteemed accreditation from the College of American Pathologists
Further affirming its position as the Kingdom's leading accredited provider of medical diagnostic services, Biolab is proud to announce that it has received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists. With this latest achievement, Biolab is now the only stand-alone medical diagnostic laboratory in the Middle East to hold three international accreditations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|18 hr
|Listen
|5
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Dec 29
|Injudgement
|192
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
|Jordanians protest after writer shot dead
|Oct '16
|naman
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC