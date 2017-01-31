Beyond the ban: Three Jordanians refu...

Beyond the ban: Three Jordanians refused entry to the US

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

A Jordanian citizen was reportedly denied entry into the US on Sunday and sent back to Jordan, although the Kingdom is not on the list of countries whose citizens are no longer welcome in the US under a presidential executive order, US news reports said. According to the Chicago Sun-Times newspaper, the man, who holds a Jordanian passport and was born in Syria, was denied entry through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan 26 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan 22 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan 12 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save Oct '16 Jew by birth 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,028 • Total comments across all topics: 278,443,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC