Beyond the ban: Three Jordanians refused entry to the US

A Jordanian citizen was reportedly denied entry into the US on Sunday and sent back to Jordan, although the Kingdom is not on the list of countries whose citizens are no longer welcome in the US under a presidential executive order, US news reports said. According to the Chicago Sun-Times newspaper, the man, who holds a Jordanian passport and was born in Syria, was denied entry through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

