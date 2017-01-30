Ban sparks panic among refugees awaiting urgent medical care in U.S.
Syrian Refugee Jihad Alkhaled speaks to a reporter beside his son Mohammad, who suffers from Ewing Sarcoma and would need expensive chemotherapy sessions, in their home in Amman, Jordan, January 29, 2017. Syrian Refugee Mohammad Alkhaled who suffers from Ewing Sarcoma and would need expensive chemotherapy sessions, lies by his father Jihad Al-Khaled who speaks to a reporter in their home in Amman, Jordan, January 29, 2017.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan 22
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan 12
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
