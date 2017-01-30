Ban sparks panic among refugees awaiting urgent medical care in U.S.

Syrian Refugee Jihad Alkhaled speaks to a reporter beside his son Mohammad, who suffers from Ewing Sarcoma and would need expensive chemotherapy sessions, in their home in Amman, Jordan, January 29, 2017. Syrian Refugee Mohammad Alkhaled who suffers from Ewing Sarcoma and would need expensive chemotherapy sessions, lies by his father Jihad Al-Khaled who speaks to a reporter in their home in Amman, Jordan, January 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.